Delaney Dennis R Sells 3,975 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 177.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 231.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 52.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,571. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. 7,406,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,458. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

