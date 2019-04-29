Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,477.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 390,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $144.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $21,712,156.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,329 shares of company stock worth $27,306,584. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

