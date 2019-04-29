Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.17 ($67.64).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €58.30 ($67.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. Daimler has a 1-year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 1-year high of €68.64 ($79.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.