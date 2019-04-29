Daimler (DAI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.12 ($67.58).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €57.99 ($67.43) on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 1 year high of €68.64 ($79.81). The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

