Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and $8,237.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.01324137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001854 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,126,543 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

