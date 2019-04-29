Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.19.

In other news, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,797.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,498. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

