CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $903.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.30. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $287,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

