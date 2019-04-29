CryptCoin Hits One Day Volume of $0.00 (CRYPT)

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. CryptCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One CryptCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptCoin Profile

CryptCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org

CryptCoin Coin Trading

CryptCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

