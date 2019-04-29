Critical Review: NI (NODK) and EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NI alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NI and EMC Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A EMC Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

EMC Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given EMC Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMC Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares NI and EMC Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 14.64% 9.97% 6.00% EMC Insurance Group -1.06% 4.09% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and EMC Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.69 $31.08 million N/A N/A EMC Insurance Group $701.98 million 0.97 -$7.47 million $1.09 28.97

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMC Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NI does not pay a dividend. EMC Insurance Group pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EMC Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group beats NI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other policies that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individuals through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.