Creative Planning Has $2.61 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:WES opened at $33.39 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. M Partners boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/creative-planning-has-2-61-million-position-in-western-midstream-partners-lp-wes.html.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.