Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0014

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $35,493.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00021476 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003396 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00160083 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010508 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002265 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.