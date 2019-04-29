ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Cut by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/conocophillips-cop-holdings-cut-by-security-national-trust-co.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.