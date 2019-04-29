Condensate (RAIN) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Condensate has a total market capitalization of $118,677.00 and $37.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condensate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Condensate has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.02062499 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005302 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000307 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001054 BTC.

About Condensate

Condensate (RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 752,828,743 coins. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co . Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de . Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

