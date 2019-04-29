Comparing Gladstone Capital (GLAD) and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (VGM)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Gladstone Capital pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 16.68% 9.99% 5.64% Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.69%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $45.58 million 5.89 $18.64 million $0.85 11.08 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals was formed on January 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

