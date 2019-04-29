Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 624,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,824 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,112,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 566 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $59,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,301,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,958,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,236. Company insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/columbia-sportswear-colm-announces-0-24-quarterly-dividend.html.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.