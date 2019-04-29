ColossusXT (COLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,369.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2,369.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.02070640 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002112 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000125 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013008 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,220,611,566 coins and its circulating supply is 11,179,569,739 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

