Colliers International Group (CIGI) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a $85.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $65.03. 57,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.54. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.75 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.