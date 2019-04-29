Coastline Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,802 shares of company stock worth $2,956,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

