CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CME Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,916. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

