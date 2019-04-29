Clover Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF)

Clover Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp accounts for about 5.3% of Clover Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clover Partners L.P.’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLVF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 774.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MLVF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Norman Feinstein purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,070.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Clover Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/clover-partners-l-p-lowers-position-in-malvern-bancorp-inc-mlvf.html.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.