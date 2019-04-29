Clorox Co (CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clorox by 48,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after purchasing an additional 752,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

