Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $658.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 2.12. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

