Citigroup Inc (C) Position Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,605,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,774,000 after buying an additional 1,815,543 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.98.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,923 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

