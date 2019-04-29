Cigna (CI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.62.

NYSE CI opened at $160.94 on Thursday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,413.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,890,000 after buying an additional 3,466,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $846,447,000 after buying an additional 2,860,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

