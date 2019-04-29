Chuy’s (CHUY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares in the company, valued at $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Chuy’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chuy’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

