Chromadex (CDXC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We apply a 26.6x EV-to-EBITDA multiple applied to our 2020 EBITDA per share estimate of $0.35, discounted back at a 12% rate, which yields a price objective of approximately $7.00 per share.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

CDXC stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 105.57%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chromadex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr bought 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $65,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

