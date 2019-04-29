Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,619,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,925,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.80. 18,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,660. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,918. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

