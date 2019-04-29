China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec has made major progress in identifying attractive and economically viable oil and natural gas reserves. Huge scale of prospective reserves was discovered in a number of fields like Tarim Basin, Yin’e Basin, southern Songliao Basin and Sichuan Basin. These discoveries will likely support large-scale oil and gas production. Notably, Sinopec’s natural gas business has immense potential for growth over the coming years as China intends to move from coal to natural gas. However, a probable threat to the country’s economic growth might hurt Sinopec’s refining businesses. Although crude recovered through the March quarter of 2019, the commodity’s overall pricing scenario was not as attractive as the year-ago quarter. Also, the course of oil price is primarily dependent on OPEC‘s Vienna meeting in June. Hence, the uncertainty in oil prices is likely to hurt the company’s upstream operations.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,873. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,771,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 106,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

