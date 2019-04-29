China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFC shares. HSBC lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.22. 411,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,089. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.36.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.