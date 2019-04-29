Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,831,399 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 29th total of 4,462,957 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 38.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $110.37 on Monday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.00). Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

