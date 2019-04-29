Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

CHS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. 124,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,468. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

