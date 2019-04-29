Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Decreased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $2,028,390 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

