Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 80.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,060,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,617 shares of company stock worth $40,618,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

