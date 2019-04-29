Changyou.Com (CYOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

CYOU stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.