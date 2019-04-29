CGI (GIB) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. CGI has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.11%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

