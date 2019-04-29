CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. ValuEngine downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

CPYYY stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

