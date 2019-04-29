CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,854 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,561,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $87.52 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

