CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 7,294 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $69.69 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/central-trust-co-purchases-7294-shares-of-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw.html.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.