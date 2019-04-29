Centamin (CEY) Given “Sector Performer” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 104.33 ($1.36).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.90 ($2.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.