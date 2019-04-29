Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by GMP Securities

GMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.41.

NYSE CVE opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,839,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 73,886,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,340,000 after buying an additional 6,694,276 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,645,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,302,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,311,000 after buying an additional 1,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,431,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after buying an additional 1,421,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

