Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 73,886,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,276 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,302,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,091,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

