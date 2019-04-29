Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Decreased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.41.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 125.23% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

