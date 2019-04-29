Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 3,279.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,599,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,255,000 after acquiring an additional 384,262 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 485,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 463,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 219,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 378,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,003 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

