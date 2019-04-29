Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.68 Million

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post $632.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.85 million to $649.00 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.08 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 377,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,445,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,930,000 after purchasing an additional 135,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,799. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

