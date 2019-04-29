Cardtronics (CATM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe Q1/19 results will be within the range of guidance based on solid momentum exiting Q4/18.””

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CATM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.82 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 0.27%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cardtronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardtronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cardtronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardtronics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cardtronics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

