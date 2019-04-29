Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Position Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.78. 109,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,225. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,760.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/capital-one-financial-corp-cof-position-boosted-by-professional-advisory-services-inc.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.