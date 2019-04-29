Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,105,000 after acquiring an additional 239,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,516,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,767,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,324,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,129,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

TIF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.88. 28,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,738. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $841,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,466. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/capital-investment-counsel-inc-takes-position-in-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.