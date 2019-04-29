Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 675 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $206.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $209.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,712 shares of company stock worth $6,981,064. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

