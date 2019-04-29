Canon (CAJ) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.29

News articles about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canon earned a coverage optimism score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Canon’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.92. Canon has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.78.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Canon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

