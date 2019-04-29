Canadian Tire (CTC) Given “Average” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$197.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$204.79 and a 52-week high of C$268.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.59 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.